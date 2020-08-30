JUST IN
Coronavirus: 27 patients discharged in Chinese mainland post recovery

Altogether 80,153 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said

IANS  |  Beijing 

There were 244 patients still being treated, including four in severe conditions.

The National Health Commission said on Sunday that 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

 

 

There were 244 patients still being treated, including four in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

 

Altogether 80,153 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

 

As of Saturday, a total of 85,031 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

