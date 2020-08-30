JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 415,590
Business Standard

Global death toll from coronavirus surpass 840,000: Johns Hopkins

With total COVID-19 cases around the world reaching 24,892,543, the death toll worldwide rose to 840,341 as of 6:28 p.m. (2228 GMT), the CSSE data showed

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

IANS  |  New York 

Coronavirus
A health worker in PPE stands at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New De

Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 840,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

 

 

With total Covid-19 cases around the world reaching 24,892,543, the death toll worldwide rose to 840,341, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

 

The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 5,958,486 and 182,711 respectively, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,846,153 cases and 120,262 deaths, second only to the United States.

 

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France.

--IANS

pgh/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 06:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU