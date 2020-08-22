Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad rise to 20,439; seven dead

-
The number of COVID-19 cases
in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose by 395 to 20,439 on Saturday, an official said.
With seven deaths, the toll mounted to 629, he said.
The count of recoveries increased by 211 in the day to 15,363, the official said.
The tally of active cases in the district now stands at 4,447, he added.
