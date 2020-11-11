Coronavirus cases in Nepal surpass 200,000-mark, says Health Ministry

-
Covid-19 cases in Nepal surpassed 200,000 mark on Wednesday, country's Ministry of Health and Population said.
The Himalayan country has been witnessing a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the recent months amid massive penetration of virus on the communities particularly in Kathmandu Valley, Xinhua reported.
According to the statistics released by Nepal's health ministry on Wednesday, total Covid-19 cases in the Himalayan country reached 202,329 on Wednesday with 2,569 new cases.
According to the health ministry, nearly half of the cases have been reported in Kathmandu Valley.
--IANS
