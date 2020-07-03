Coronavirus daily update: Goa reports highest single-day spike of 95 cases

witnessed its highest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 95 persons testing positive, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 744, according to state Health Ministry data.

On a positive note, 64 persons were cured on Thursday, a bulletin issued by the Health Ministry said.

A majority of the positive cases in are linked to the state's first containment zone in Mangor hill in South Goa, which has reported 461 cases ever since the pandemic broke out.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's legislative Assembly constituency of Sanquelim follows next with 34 positive cases, the bulletin said.

