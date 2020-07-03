Coronavirus daily update: 28 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19

A total of 28 personnel of (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Six of these COVID-19 positive personnel were reported in the Shimla district.

Narendra Chouhan, Sub Divisional Magistrate Rampur (Shimla) said, "6 jawans have tested positive here, samples were collected yesterday. They've been sent to COVID care center in Mashobra."

India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday after 19,148 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)