Coronavirus daily updates: With 84 new cases, Chhattisgarh tally hits 2,964

As many as 84 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,964.

"The cases include 619 active cases, 2,062 discharged and 13 deaths," the Health Department said in a release.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country.

