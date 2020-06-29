JUST IN
Coronavirus daily updates: With 84 new cases, Chhattisgarh tally hits 2,964

As many as 84 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,964

ANI  |  General News 

A medical worker takes sample swab from a BSF Jawan for COVID-19 testing at Mendhar in Poonch

As many as 84 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,964.

"The cases include 619 active cases, 2,062 discharged and 13 deaths," the Chhattisgarh Health Department said in a release.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 01:52 IST

