Coronavirus: Goa records 1,540 new COVID-19 cases in a day; 17 fatalities

As many as 1,540 persons tested



positive for COVID-19, while 17 succumbed to the infection in on Saturday, an official from the health department said.

With the addition of latest cases and casualties, the coastal state's tally rose to 75,184 and the toll reached 993, the official said.

At least 485 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 62,113, leaving the state with 12,078 active cases, he said.

With 3,933 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 6,13,865, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 75,184, new cases 1,540, death toll 993, discharged 62,113, active cases 12,078, samples tested till date 6,13,865.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)