Coronavirus: Over 3,700 FIRs lodged in UP for lockdown violation

The FIRs were lodged under IPC section 188, which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant

Police personnel punish offenders flouting nationwide lockdown imposed by the government, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jabalpur
Acting strictly against those violating lockdown orders, the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered 3710 FIRs against 11,317 people for violating prohibitory orders in place to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday.

In addition, Rs 1.92 crore has been collected in fines imposed on 93,214 vehicle drivers for not following lockdown rules, he said.

"To strictly implement the lockdown in districts, police registered 3710 FIRs against 11,317 violaters since Monday after the lockdown orders," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi told reporters on Friday.

The FIRs were lodged under IPC section 188, which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

He said 3.81 lakh vehicles were checked in the state during this period.

The police has also arrested 5,732 people for defying lockdown, he said, adding that on Friday, 20 FIRs were lodged against those involved in selling essential goods at higher prices in the state.

"The CM has made it clear that blackmarketing will not allowed and strict action can also be initiated against such people including booking them under the NSA," he said.

The National Security Act (NSA) is a stringent law that allows preventive detention for months, if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.
