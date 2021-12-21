Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command

Chief Minister is visiting New Delhi where he is likely to meet party leaders and Rahu Gandhi on Tuesday.

According to sources, there might be meetings with interim president Sonia Gandhi, party MP and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Baghel is also scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh for two days where he will address public meetings and election rallies along with Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri and other areas.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

