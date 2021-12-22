Nashik's Covid-19 pandemic caseload rises by 48; no fresh death

The COVID-19 tally in district of Maharashtra rose by 48 cases to reach 4,13,383 on Wednesday, while no fresh fatality was reported, health officials said.

The death toll in this north Maharashtra district stands at 8,747, they said.

So far, 4,04,158 patients have recovered from the infection, of whom 30 recuperated during the day.

A total of 29,90,043 samples have been tested till date, out of which 3,901 were tested on Wednesday, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)