Time for allowing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots is now: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Trump reveals he got Covid-19 vaccine booster shot; crowd boos him
EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna's Covid-19 shot
Vulnerable people can get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: WHO Europe
UK to roll out Covid-19 booster jabs for over-50s from next week
Covid-19 vaccine booster dose effective against Omicron, finds UK study
-
Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday called for allowing the booster Covid vaccine shot, saying the government alone must bear the blame if a third wave strikes and infects a large number of vaccinated Indians.
His demand comes amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country.
"The time to allow booster shots is NOW," he said in a series of tweets.
"There is enough research and scholarly writing to conclude that booster shots are an imperative. The Lancet study on the efficacy of COVISHIELD not more than three months should ring the alarm bells," he also said.
The former union minister said the time has also come now to allow the use of other approved vaccines like Pfizer's and Moderna's.
"In its mistaken zeal to protect the economic interests of Serum Institute of India (protectionism), the government is exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to infection.
"If a third wave strikes and infects large numbers of vaccinated Indians, the government alone must bear the blame," Chidambaram said.
The Congress party is demanding that a booster dose be allowed to protect Indians from the fresh wave of Covid19 and the new variant Omicron.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU