Govt must vaccinate elderly, ailing persons against Covid at earliest: HC

-
ALSO READ
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
-
Observing that the COVID-19 outbreak is now being called as an epidemic of the unvaccinated, the Delhi High Court Thursday said the government must vaccinate at the earliest those people who are old and unwell.
The court was hearing a plea seeking formulation of a policy on urgent door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for bed-ridden senior citizens here.
A bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla was informed by the counsel for the 84-year-old petitioner that she is bed-ridden and has not been able to get herself vaccinated even after filing of the petition and after calling at the helpline introduced by the Delhi government on January 7.
The court was informed by the petitioner's counsel Manan Aggarwal that on contacting the helpline number, they told that they do not have any information regarding vaccinating bed-ridden at home. However, the Delhi government claims that the door-to-door campaign was functional.
"This epidemic is now being called as epidemic of unvaccinated. Here there are people who want to get inoculated. Vaccinate them at the earliest, the bench said, adding that, if the door-to-door campaign was functional, this petitioner would have been inoculated by now.
The bench asked the Delhi government counsel Ayushi Bansal to check how many people have been inoculated till now under this campaign.
It also asked the Delhi government counsel, who said she will take instructions regarding the petitioner's case, to see if the aged woman could be inoculated in the meantime.
Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia said the campaign to vaccinate disabled and bed-ridden people started on September 22, 2021 and the Har Ghar Dastak' campaign began on November 1, 2021, and if the petitioner made a call at the Delhi government's helpline after this period, then it is for the city government to answer why it was not done.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 20, after the Delhi government counsel sought time to seek instructions.
The court was earlier informed that the central government has already introduced a policy on door-to-door vaccination and the same has to be followed by all states.
In August last year, the court had issued notice on the petition by 84-year-old Dhiraj Aggarwal.
In her petition, the petitioner has claimed that she suffers from arthritis and is yet to be vaccinated as she cannot visit the vaccination centre on account of her health.
The petitioner has highlighted that many fellow senior and bed-ridden citizens, who are vulnerable to COVID-19, do not have private transport to reach the vaccination centre or even a family member who would help them with the registration process.
The petitioner has contended that it is the obligation of the authorities to introduce helpline and door-to-door vaccination and not doing so is against the right to life.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU