Coronavirus pandemic: Rajasthan adds 8,428 fresh cases and 22 deaths

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 8,428 fresh coronavirus cases and 22 deaths due to the infection.
According to an official report, Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,944, followed by 599 in Jodhpur, 509 in Ganganagar, 433 in Udaipur, 390 in Alwar, 380 in Ajmer and 328 in Rajsamand.
Of the latest deaths, five were reported from Jaipur, three from Bharatpur, two each from Ganganagar, Rajsamand and Jhunjhunu, and one each from Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Dausa, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar and Udaipur, the report stated.
There are 58,603 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, it said.
So far, 12,21,061 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Of these, 9,310 people have died and 11,53,148 recovered, it said.
