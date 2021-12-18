Coronavirus pandemic: West Bengal logs 580 fresh cases, 7 deaths

on Friday reported 580 new COVID-19 cases, 80 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the overall tally to 16,25,955, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 19,652 as seven more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said. The number of fatalities due to was 12 on Thursday.

North 24 Parganas accounted for four new deaths, while one fatality each was recorded in Kolkata, Nadia and Birbhum districts.

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 172, followed by North 24 Parganas at 98, the bulletin said.

At least 566 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,98,790. The discharge rate stood at 98.33 per cent.

now has 7,513 active cases, seven more than the previous day's count. The positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

The state has so far conducted over 2.9 crore sample tests, including 40,371 during the day.

Altogether, 2,75,504 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Friday, a health department official said.

So far, over 9.83 crore doses have been given.

