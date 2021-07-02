ECI seeks Bengal govt's response over elections to two Rajya Sabha seats

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
-
Election commission of India on Friday sought a response from the West Bengal government over elections to two Rajya Sabha seats.
Two Rajya Sabha seats which were earlier being held by Dinesh Trivedi and Manas Bhuiyan lie vacant.
Manas Bhunia, who is now state water resources minister, stepped down from his Rajya Sabha seat. In February former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha seat after saying that he felt suffocated.
It is also to be noted that the state's chief electoral officer has written to ECI regarding the pending by-elections.
Significantly, by-elections are important as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the finance minister Dr Amit Mitra is currently non-MLAs and needs to get elected within six months i.e. November 5 to continue as MLA or as CM.
The first Assembly session of West Bengal after the assembly elections begins today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU