ECI seeks Bengal govt's response over elections to two Rajya Sabha seats

Election commission of India on Friday sought a response from the government over elections to two seats.

Two seats which were earlier being held by Dinesh Trivedi and Manas Bhuiyan lie vacant.

Manas Bhunia, who is now state water resources minister, stepped down from his seat. In February former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha seat after saying that he felt suffocated.

It is also to be noted that the state's chief electoral officer has written to regarding the pending by-elections.

Significantly, by-elections are important as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the finance minister Dr Amit Mitra is currently non-MLAs and needs to get elected within six months i.e. November 5 to continue as MLA or as CM.

The first Assembly session of after the assembly elections begins today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)