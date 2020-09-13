JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

'No champagne': Flying Business Class feels like Economy in Covid-19
Business Standard

With 1,007 new Covid-19 cases reported in UAE tally jumps to 78,849

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 1,007 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 78,849

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

IANS  |  Dubai 

Photo: Shutterstock
The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases. Photo: Bloomberg

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced 1,007 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 78,849.

 

 

At the same time, 521 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 68,983, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.

 

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 399.

 

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

 

--IANS

pgh/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 06:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU