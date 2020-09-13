With 1,007 new Covid-19 cases reported in UAE tally jumps to 78,849

-
ALSO READ
Economists bet on solid rebound after world recovers from Covid-19 crisis
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
World coronavirus dispatch: EU finally announces $560-bn relief package
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
-
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced 1,007 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 78,849.
At the same time, 521 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 68,983, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.
It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 399.
The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.
--IANS
pgh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU