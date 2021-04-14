Coronavirus update: Brazil reports 3,808 Covid-19 deaths in a single day

-
Brazil on Tuesday reported 3,808 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising its pandemic death toll to 358,425.
According to the Ministry of Health, during the same period, tests detected 82,186 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 13,599,994.
With overburdened hospitals and 80 per cent of COVID-19 intensive care unit beds occupied, Brazil, which reported a daily average of 3,068 deaths over the past seven days, is registering the most coronavirus deaths for a single country, according to data from the Council of State Health Secretariates.
Brazil has the world's second-largest pandemic death toll only after the United States.
Since February, the country has seen a new wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the spread of the P1 variant that emerged in the Amazon.
