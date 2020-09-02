Coronavirus update: Goa records highest single-day spike of 636 cases

-
With 636 persons testing positive
for coronavirus infection, Goa on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike that took the tally to 18,642, an official said.
At least 209 patients were discharged from hospitals, rising the number of recoveries to 14,059 in the coastal state, the official said.
Apart from this, 10 patients died of the deadly infection that took the casualties to 204, he said.
Of the 2,199 swab samples, results of 1,228 came out negative, while 636 tested positive and reports of 335 are still awaited, the official said.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,642, new cases 636, deaths 204, discharged 14,059, active cases 34,379, samples tested till date 2,04,438.
