Coronavirus update: Goa records highest single-day spike of 636 cases

Govt wants Parliament to be a 'notice board': Tharoor on 'no Question Hour'
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus
With 636 persons testing positive

for coronavirus infection, Goa on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike that took the tally to 18,642, an official said.

Apart from this, 10 patients died of the deadly infection that took the casualties to 204, he said.

Of the 2,199 swab samples, results of 1,228 came out negative, while 636 tested positive and reports of 335 are still awaited, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,642, new cases 636, deaths 204, discharged 14,059, active cases 34,379, samples tested till date 2,04,438.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 20:16 IST

