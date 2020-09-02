Tripura records highest single-day spike of 566 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

on Wednesday reported



its highest single-day spike of 566 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,722, an official said.

Five more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 118, he said.

There are 4,667 active cases in the state at present, the official of the Health Department said.

So far, 7,847 people have recovered from the disease and 20 patients migrated to other states, he added.

has tested over 2.77 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

