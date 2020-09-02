Tripura records highest single-day spike of 566 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Suffering may not end even after recovery
Tripura CM tests negative for Covid-19; two family members test positive
India Coronavirus Dispatch: 600,000 frontline health workers go on strike
Covid-19: Tripura govt considering to hold Assembly session in open
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why are Netas admitted even when not critical?
-
Tripura on Wednesday reported
its highest single-day spike of 566 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,722, an official said.
Five more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 118, he said.
There are 4,667 active cases in the state at present, the official of the Health Department said.
So far, 7,847 people have recovered from the disease and 20 patients migrated to other states, he added.
Tripura has tested over 2.77 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU