JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Supertech twin tower case: UP CM calls for action against guilty officials
Business Standard

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD

The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, belying the IMD's predictions for the month, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September.

Topics
Indian monsoon | Rainfall | Indian Meteorological Department

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
A man tries to protect himself with a drape during rains, in New Delhi

The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, belying the IMD's predictions for the month, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September.

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, he said.

July too had recorded seven per cent less rainfall.

The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September, the IMD said in its forecast for the month.

Mohapatra also said that normal to below rainfall is expected over north and northeast India and southern parts of south India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 01 2021. 13:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.