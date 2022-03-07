Nawab Malik remanded to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

-
A special court here on Monday remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned for about five hours at the probe agency's office in south Mumbai.
The NCP leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand on Monday.
The court sent him in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.
The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
