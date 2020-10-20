Covid-19: 178 fresh cases, 176 more people discharged in Ahmedabad

reported 178 new



positive cases on Tuesday, raising the count in the district to 40,566, while the toll went up to 1,894 after two patients died, an official said.

At the same time, 176 persons were discharged, increasing the count of recovered patients to 35,206, the health department said in its release.

city reported 164 new cases and 165 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 14 new cases and 11 recoveries.

Both deaths were reportedin city hospitals, said the release.

The number of micro containment areas in city remained at 108, the civic body said, after ten areas were removed and an equal number were added.

In rural Ahmedabad, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,803 after the addition of 14 cases, while 2,695 people have been discharged so far, leaving it with a recovery rate of 96 per cent.

Out of 1,952 beds available in 66 private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, 1,049, or 53.7 per cent, are occupied, as per the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

