Covid-19: 318 Oxygen Concentrators arrive at Delhi airport from US

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
318 Oxygen Concentrators on Monday arrived at Delhi airport from the United States as India receives global support to fight the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19.
Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet, said, "All efforts to strengthen India's fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips Oxygen Concentrators on @airindiainflight from JFK Airport land at @DelhiAirport. Let there be no doubt. We will turn the tide."
India also received the aid of 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from Singapore, which landed in Mumbai last night on an Air India flight.
Earlier on Sunday, the United States agreed to send essential raw materials to India required for manufacturing vaccines.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dialed up his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and offered to send resources and supplies to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to increase production of the vaccine against COVID-19.
India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2812 related deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU