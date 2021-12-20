Covid-19: At 4, Maharashtra reports lowest deaths after April 1, 2020

on Monday reported four fresh fatalities due to COVID-19, the lowest one-day death count after April 1, 2020, and 544 new cases, pushing the toll to 1,41,353 and the infection tally to 66,50,140, the state health department said.

The state has reported the lowest daily deaths after April 1, 2020, when three patients had succumbed to the infection in what was the early phase of the pandemic. Generally, the state reports fewer COVID-19 cases on Mondays as compared to other days in view of a drop in the number of tests carried out during the 24-hour period. A health department official said is left with 7,093 active COVID-19 cases after 515 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours following recovery. The number of recovered cases stood at 64,98,015. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. Currently, as many as 81,661 people are in home quarantine and another 877 in institutional quarantine in the state, the department said. The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,77,71,676 with 87,002 new tests, the lowest in recent days, in the last 24 hours, the official said. A dozen districts and six municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases. Among the 544 new infections, Mumbai reported the highest at 191 followed by 50 in adjoining Thane district, the department said. Among the eight administrative regions of (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest new cases at 298, followed by 106 in Pune and 90 in the Nashik region. Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur and Akola regions reported 15, 13, 10, eight and four new cases, respectively. The Mumbai region reported two fatalities among the eight regions in the last 24 hours, followed by one each in Pune and Kolhapur regions. The remaining five regions logged zero fatalities. The official said Mumbai city witnessed 191 new COVID-19 cases, but zero deaths. Similarly, Pune city reported 34 new cases, but no fresh fatality. Out of the 7,093 active cases of in the state, 2,061 are in Mumbai, he said. Among the 64,98,015 recovered cases across the state, the highest - 11,42,227 - were from Pune district, the official added. figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,50,140; new cases 544; total deaths 1,41,353; recoveries 64,98,015; active cases 7,093; total tests 6,77,71,676.

