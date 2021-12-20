Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat sees 70 new cases, 63 recoveries

Gujarat on Monday reported 70 new positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,28,616, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,102 after a patient succumbed to the viral disease, it said.

A total of 63 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,17,937, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 577. The condition of eight patients is critical, it said.

A total of 2.21 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, raising the total number of administered doses to 8.72 crore so far.

Ahmedabad reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases, Vadodara 12, Jamnagar 10, Rajkot nine, and Surat eight, the department said.

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu saw one COVID-19 case and two recoveries. The UT has so far reported 10,663 cases, 10,654 recoveries, five active cases and four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28, 616, new cases 70, death toll 10,102, discharged 8,17,937, active cases 577, people tested so far - figures not released.

