Vadodara woman who returned from UK tests positive for Omicron variant

A 27-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK was found infected with the Omicron variant of in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, officials said, adding that the patient is asymptomatic.

This is the third Omicron case in Vadodara and the 12th in Gujarat.

The woman had returned from the UK on December 13 via Mumbai. She had tested negative for at both the airports, a health department official said.

Later, she complained of fever and gave samples for COVID-19 test, reports of which confirmed the infection, the official said.

Her sample was later sent for genome sequencing. The test report on Monday confirmed that she was infected with the Omicron strain, he said.

The only two close contacts of the woman have tested negative for coronavirus.

The woman patient is asymptomatic and currently, in isolation at a private hospital, the official added.

Earlier, a couple, who had returned to Vadodara from Zambia, had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Apart from Vadodara, Omicron cases were reported from Surat, Jamnagar, Anand, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana districts.

