Covid-19 cases in Africa surpass 11.44 million, death toll nears 253,000

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in reached 11,446,107 as of Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the across the continent stands at 252,157 and that 10,803,991 patients have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,791,925 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,164,953 cases as of Sunday evening.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

