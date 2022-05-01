Madhya Pradesh reports 31 fresh Covid cases, no fatalities in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh sees 15 new Covid cases, zero fatalities in last 24 hours
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,491 on Sunday with 31 fresh cases, while no death linked to the infection occurred in the last 24 hours, a health official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, he said, adding that the state's positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent.
The recovery count increased by 10 to touch 10,30,585, leaving the state with 171 active cases, the official said.
On Saturday, the state had reported 46 infection cases and zero death.
With 7,995 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 2,90,91,777, he added.
A government release said that 11,77,86,415 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,171 on Sunday.
The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,41,491, new cases 31, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,585, active cases 171, number of tests so far 2,90,91,777.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU