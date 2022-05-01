Punjab reports 21 new cases of Covid-19; tally rises to 759,615

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik reports 45 cases, 2 deaths; 38 recover
PBKS vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
MI vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
PBKS vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,59,615 on Sunday as 21 more people tested positive for the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.
The death toll remained unchanged at 17,748.
Of the fresh cases, seven were reported in Mohali, followed by five in Ludhiana and three each in Amritsar and Patiala, the bulletin stated.
There are 191 active cases in the state, it said.
Punjab recorded 526 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in April, it added.
According to the bulletin, 21 more patients recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,41,676.
Chandigarh reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases that took the union territory's total count to 92,069, the bulletin said.
No fresh deaths due to the disease were reported. The death toll stands at 1,165, it said.
There are 71 active cases in Chandigarh, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU