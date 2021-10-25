Covid-19: Chhattisgarh logs 25 new cases, no death; active tally at 234

-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,872 on Monday with addition of 25 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.
The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 13,572, he said. The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,066 after 4 people were discharged from hospitals, while 6 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 234 active cases. "Korba district recorded the highest 10 new cases. Two districts, including Durg, recorded 3 cases each, while two districts, including Bilaspur, saw 2 cases each. Five districts, including Raipur, recorded 1 case each. No fresh cases were reported in 18 districts," he said. With 22,352 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 13,558,328, the official said. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,872, new cases 25, death toll 13,572, recovered 9,92,066, active cases 234, total tests 13,558,328.
