Covid-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Centre to cancel CBSE board exams

-
ALSO READ
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP assembly polls in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal, Amarinder engage in Twitter spat over farms bills issue
-
Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including onine exams.
Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.
"Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These (the centres) can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of corona. Children's lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel the CBSE exams," he said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education can explore other methods, including online exams and promoting students on the basis of internal assessments, he said.
"Several countries have done it, some states in India are doing it too. Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But the exams should be cancelled," he added.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to begin on May 4. With the exponential increase in coronavirus cases, the chorus for cancellation or postponing the board exams is growing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU