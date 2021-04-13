Delhi, Maharashtra, 8 other states account for 80% of new Covid-19 cases

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily cases accounting for80.80 per centof the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India's daily new cases continue to rise. A totalof 1,61,736 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698 which now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 63,689 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and cumulatively account for 68.85 per centof India's total Active Cases. alone accounts for 44.78 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

Sixteen states --Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 with97,168 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides,879 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 88.05 per cent of the new deaths. saw the maximum casualties (258). Chhattisgarh follows with 132 daily deaths.

Thirteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. These are Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Ladakh, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram,Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 croreas the 'tika utsav' enters the third day.

Cumulatively, 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through16,08,448 sessions,as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 90,33,621 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,58,103 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,78,589 FLWs who have received the 1stdose and 49,19,212 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides,4,17,12,654 and 22,53,077 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively, while 3,42,18,175 and 7,59,654 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the 1st and 2nd doses respectively.

Eight states account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-87 of the vaccination drive (12th April), 40,04,521 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 34,55,640 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,087 sessions for 1stdose and 5,48,881 beneficiaries received 2nddose of vaccine.

"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day," the ministry said.

