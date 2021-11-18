Maharashtra records 963 new Covid cases, 24 deaths; active tally at 11,732

-
-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 963 new coronavirus cases and 24 fresh fatalities, while 972 more patients recovered from the infection, the health department said.
With new additions, the coronavirus caseload in the state rose to 66,27,838, while the death toll increased to 1,40,692, a health department bulletin said. Eleven districts and 6 civic bodies did not report any new COVID-19 cases, it said. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,003 COVID-19 cases and 32 fresh fatalities. With 972 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 64,71,763, it said. The state now has 11,732 active cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.65 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,43,84,736 after 1,11,783 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Mumbai district reported the highest 226 new infections during the day, followed by Pune district at 107. Of the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 400 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 304 in Pune and 144 in the Nashik region. The Aurangabad region reported 48 new cases, Latur 31, Kolhapur 21, Akola 8 and the Nagpur region 7. The Mumbai region reported the highest 12 deaths, followed by six in Nashik, four in the Pune region, one each in Akola and Aurangabad regions. Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur regions did not report any new death due to COVID-19. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,27,838, new cases 963, death toll 1,40,692, recoveries 64,71,763, active cases 11,732, total tests 6,43,84,736.
