Covid-19: Goa govt announces safe service to cater to needs of patients

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Goa reports 456 new positive cases, six more deaths
Goa reports 306 new coronavirus cases, state's tally now at 13,790
Goa records 613 new Covid-19 cases; state's total caseload crosses 25,000
Goa coronavirus update: 519 fresh cases reported, tally rises to 31,071
Covid-19: Goa to resume tourism only when situation gets under control
-
The Goa government on Tuesday
announced that it would be providing helpers to cater to the needs of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at state-run ESI Hospital in Margao.
This would be the country's first-ever service for safe patient handling, state health minister Vishwajit Rane claimed.
Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "In addition to the treatment of patients, providing drug therapy, nutrition, etc, patients also require assistance in the ward with numerous things, to cater to the same, we have started Patient Handling Services at ESI Hospital for COVID patients."
Goa is the first state in the country to start such a service for safe patient handling, Rane stated.
As on Monday, the coastal has reported 35,719 COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU