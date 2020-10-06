Tripura reports 275 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 27,308

At least 275 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 27,308, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 298 with two more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 161 of the 298 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

currently has 4,879 active cases, while 22,108 people have recovered from the disease.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Officials said, 255 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID-19 patients, on Monday after they were cured.

As many as 4,02,297 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

