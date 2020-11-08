Covid-19 in India breach 8.5 million mark, over 45,000 infections in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
Decoded: How coronavirus evades host cell defense, attacks immunity
-
India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to85,07,754with 45,674infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Thecasefatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.
There are5,12,665active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have beentested up toNovember 7 with11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU