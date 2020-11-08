Covid-19 in India breach 8.5 million mark, over 45,000 infections in 24 hrs

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent,accordingto the Union data updated on Sunday.

The total cases mounted to85,07,754with 45,674infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thecasefatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

There are5,12,665active cases of infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have beentested up toNovember 7 with11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.

