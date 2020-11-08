With 20,396 new infections, Russian Covid-19 cases rise to 1,753,836

tallied 20,396 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the all-time high of 20,582 recorded the previous day, the country's COVID-19 response center said.

Russia's cumulative number of cases has grown to 1,753,836, including 30,251 deaths and 1,312,927 recoveries, the center said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 410,658 people are currently undergoing treatment across the country.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, registered 5,829 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total cases to 462,518.

