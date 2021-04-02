Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Malls, local trains may be hit, says Mumbai mayor

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
4,132 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 127 fatalities
DATA STORY: Now, Kerala has the highest Covid caseload after Maharashtra
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Mumbai sees a scramble for plasma donors
-
Amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from April 2.
Speaking to reporters here, she said that hotels could be asked to operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity and religious places might be shut completely as "people do not listen".
"Train journey might be restricted to only essential services staff only as in the past," the mayor said, adding that malls, theatres may also be shut considering that people don't follow Covid-19 norms.
Pednekar said that private offices could be asked to operate in two shifts.
Preparations for tackling the Covid surge is in full- swing, she said, adding that the number of beds has been increased from 16,000 to 25,000.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU