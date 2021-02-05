Covid-19: India records 12,408 new cases, 120 fresh fatalities in 24 hrs

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crorewith12,408people testing positive for infection in a day, while the recoveries surged to1,04,96,308,accordingto the Union data updated onFriday.

The total cases mounted to 1,08,02,591, while the death toll increased to1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,96,308 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.16 percent,while theCOVID-19 casefatality rate stands at 1.43per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,51,460 active cases of infections in the country whichcomprises1.40per cent of the total cases, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,99,31,795 samples have been tested up toFebruary 4 with7,15,776 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 120 new fatalities include 46 fromMaharashtra, 17 from Kerala, 7 each Delhi and Punjab.

A total of1,54,823 deathshave been reported so far in the country including51,215from Maharashtra followed by 12,375 from Tamil Nadu,12,227 fromKarnataka,10,871 fromDelhi, 10,199 from West Bengal, 8,680 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,157 fromAndhra Pradesh.

The stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

