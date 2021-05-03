Covid-19: India records slight dip with 3,68,147 new cases in single day

-
The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with3,68,147new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll increased to2,18,959 with3,417daily new fatalities,thedata updated at 8 am showed.
While the country recorded 4,01,993 new cases on May 1, it had registered 3,92,488 cases on May 2.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to34,13,642 comprising 17.13per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 62,93,003,while the case fatality ratewas recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
According to the ICMR,29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2with15,04,698samples being tested on Sunday.
