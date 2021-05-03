DRDO delivers 50 oxygen cylinders to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

-
To meet the urgent requirements of Covid-19 patients, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday handed over 50 oxygen cylinders to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.
As part of DRDO's sustained efforts to meet the urgent requirement of oxygen supplies, director-general of missiles and strategic systems, MSR Prasad, handed over the oxygen cylinders to authorities of the hospital in Secunderabad in the presence of Union Minister of State Kishan Reddy.
According to the official release, the cylinders have a water capacity of around 46.7 litres each and can be pressurised up to 150 bars. In total, each cylinder can store around 7,000 litres of oxygen.
These oxygen cylinders delivered to the hospital are high-pressure seamless cylinders which have been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Government of India.
