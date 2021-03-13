Maharashtra coronavirus update: Nashik adds 1,522 new Covid-19 cases

-
Nashik district in Maharashtra on
Saturday reported 1,522 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 1,32,234, Health officials said.
The district has been adding more than 1,000 infections in the last three days in a row.
With two more fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in Nashik district mounted to 2,168, officials said.
A total of 682 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Nashik district to 1,22,849.
With 3,313 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik for coronavirus rose to 5,76,821, as per Health department.
