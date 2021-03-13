Maharashtra coronavirus update: Nashik adds 1,522 new Covid-19 cases

district in on



Saturday reported 1,522 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 1,32,234, Health officials said.

The district has been adding more than 1,000 infections in the last three days in a row.

With two more fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in district mounted to 2,168, officials said.

A total of 682 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in district to 1,22,849.

With 3,313 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik for rose to 5,76,821, as per Health department.

