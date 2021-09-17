Covid-19 live: India speaks on booster shots; Kremlin reports outbreak
Coronavirus live updates: RBI says India's economy is set for 'escape velocity' from the pandemic; China preps for vaccine shots.
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Delta variant of coronavirus
A health worker gives a visitor at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai a dose of a coronavirus vaccine on September 15, 2021. (PTI photo)
Coronavirus updates: India’s inoculation campaign for Covid-19 is focused on giving two vaccine doses and booster shots are not the "central theme" for now, said a government advisor on Thursday.
India has fully vaccinated 20 per cent of its adult population with two shots and 62 per cent have received at least one dose, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The economy recovered well in August and is set for "escape velocity" from the pandemic, said the Reserve Bank of India in a bulletin. "As pandemic scars heal and supply conditions are restored with productivity gains, a sustained easing of core inflation can be expected," it said.
A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine can dramatically reduce rates of Covid-related illness in people 60 and older, according to data from a short-term study in Israel.
World coronavirus updates: China will start inoculating key population groups with booster shots between September and November, Bloomberg reported quoting the Henan Daily.
A Covid outbreak inside the Kremlin has sickened dozens of people working close to Vladimir Putin, the Russian president said, highlighting the scale of the outbreak in one of the country’s most carefully guarded areas.
