Prospects brightening for economy as 2nd Covid wave wanes: RBI bulletin

-
ALSO READ
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand makes six changes in its playing 11
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test DAY 2 highlights: Kiwis in commanding position, NZ 229-3
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 highlights: Kiwis smell victory; England 122-9
ENG vs NZ 2nd TEST highlights: Kiwis win a series in England after 22 years
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
-
Prospects are brightening for the Indian economy achieving "escape velocity" from the pandemic as the second wave of COVID-19 wanes and preparedness for future remains on war-alert status, according to an RBI bulletin published on Thursday.
An article on the state of the economy, published in the September bulletin, said aggregate demand is gaining firmer ground, while on the supply side, IIP and core industries mirror improvement in industrial activity and services sector indicators point towards sustained recovery.
"In August, we believe that India passed a turning point which consolidates and thrives come September," said the article authored by a team lead by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.
It further said the trajectory of inflation is shifting down more favourably than anticipated.
"As pandemic scars heal and supply conditions are restored with productivity gains, a sustained easing of core inflation can be expected, which will reinforce the growth-supportive stance of monetary policy," it said.
The central bank, however, said the opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The article further said domestic economic conditions rounded a turning point in August as growth impulses gathered momentum with the progressive opening up of the economy and scaling up of the vaccination drive.
"Prospects are brightening for the economy achieving escape velocity from the pandemic as the second wave wanes and preparedness for future remains on war-alert status," it said.
On aggregate demand, it said e-way bills remained above pre-pandemic levels of February 2020, signalling higher GST collections going forward.
Besides, retail sales of motor vehicles registered growth over a low base in August last year; railways freight continued to be impressive; and fast-moving consumer goods sector surged, among others. Also, merchandise exports continued with their stellar performance.
"In the August issue, we wrote about the music of autumn drowning out the songs of spring. We did so because we believe that at the current juncture, the Indian economy is evenly poised for that gravitational slingshot that will launch it on its aspirational growth trajectory.
"As the enervating effects of the pandemic recede, giving way to dormant growth impulses, the choice of strategy becomes critical," the authors said.
Talking about the price situation, the article said the trajectory of inflation is shifting down more favourably than anticipated.
The inflation outcome for August has vindicated the RBI Governor-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee's call for treating the May price shock as transitory and looking through it, it said.
The softening of prices of various food items is likely to extend into third quarter of the fiscal and contain the upside price pressures stemming from fuel and core prices on headline inflation.
The task now is to consolidate these gains and carry them forward into Q4 as well. India is a price taker in respect of fuel prices, which have been broadly aligned over time with international prices, it pointed out.
It further said the outlook for core inflation is tied to the fortunes of the Indian economy going forward.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU