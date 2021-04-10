Covid-19: Pakistan approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

Amid te ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Regulatory Authority of (DRAP) has approved China's Sinovac vaccine against the virus for emergency use, the National Institute of Health in Islamabad announced.

According to a statement released by DRAP, the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has been given emergency use authorization for people aged 18 and above, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said the authorization will be reviewed every quarter keeping in view data regarding safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine.

It is the third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be approved by the country after Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines.

kicked off its vaccination drive in early February upon receiving vaccine donation from China.

So far, has reported 710,829 confirmed cases with 15,229 deaths.

