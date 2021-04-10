Covid-19: Pakistan approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Pakistan's Punjab records highest Covid cases since June 2020 amid surge
Pakistan records over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Pak may witness third Covid-19 wave amid dull vaccination drive: Experts
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
-
Amid te ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved China's Sinovac vaccine against the virus for emergency use, the National Institute of Health in Islamabad announced.
According to a statement released by DRAP, the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has been given emergency use authorization for people aged 18 and above, Xinhua news agency reported.
The statement said the authorization will be reviewed every quarter keeping in view data regarding safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine.
It is the third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be approved by the country after Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines.
Pakistan kicked off its vaccination drive in early February upon receiving vaccine donation from China.
So far, Pakistan has reported 710,829 confirmed cases with 15,229 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU