Covid-19 pandemic: Andhra Pradesh records 5,086 fresh infections

Over 5,000 fresh cases of were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the highest single day count after October 11.

The number of active cases swelled to 31,710, the highest after October 25.

The state, meanwhile, administered a record 6,28,961 Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day on Wednesday the largest in any state since the vaccination programme began in the country on January 16.

So far, 45.93 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the state, including 5.92 lakh second dose.

But now, no stock of the vaccine is left in the state and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Health Department officials to write to the Centre seeking fresh supplies, a CMO release said.

According to the latest bulletin, the state on Thursday reported 5,086 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,745 recoveries and 14 deaths.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 9,42,135 total positives, 9,03,072 recoveries and 7,353 deaths. The overall infection positivity rate climbed to 6.05 per cent while the recovery rate slid to 96 per cent.

The percentage of active cases has risen to three per cent while the case fatality rate remained stable at 0.8 per cent.

Chittoor district reported 835 fresh cases and five fatalities in a day.

Chittoor's gross positives inched closer to the one lakh mark, touching 97,008, while it has the highest toll in the state of 904.

Kurnool registered 626, Guntur 611, Srikakulam 568, East Godavari 450, Visakhapatnam 432, Krishna 396, Anantapuramu 334, Vizianagaram 248, Prakasam 236 and SPS Nellore 223 new cases.

Kadapa added 96 and West Godavari 31 new cases in a day.

Anantapuramu, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam saw two Covid-19 fatalities each, while Guntur, Kadapa and Krishna had one each.

According to data released by the Health Department, more than 23,000 Covid-19 patients were now under home isolation.

Only 545 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU (ventilator support) and another 2,526 on oxygen support, while 4,258 were in the general wards.

It said 1,581 ICU beds, 6,935 beds with oxygen supply and 3,099 general beds were available in government hospitals across the state.

The state also has 57,303 Remedisvir injections available.