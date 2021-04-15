Delhi may face vaccine shortage, stocks available only for 6-7 days

With over 50,000 vaccinations being administered across Delhi on a regular basis for a few days, the national capital may face a vaccine shortage next week as it has stocks only for six-seven days.

The matter was discussed at a review meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Thursday to get the real time information about the situation in the city and the vaccination exercise.

"The health officials apprised the Chief Minister that vaccine stock is available for the next 6-7 days," a Delhi government statement mentioned.

A total of 23,02,752 vaccines were administered to people across Delhi till Wednesday evening which includes 19,09,851 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 3,92,901 who were injected the second dose. However, 68,422 vaccines were administered to Delhiites in the last 24 hours till Wednesday -- 55,877 with the first dose and 12,545 with the second dose.

In the last few days, several states have reached out to the Centre for assistance as many claimed that their vaccine stocks will not last for long.

Delhi is among those states which have flagged the shortage and sought re-stocking from the Centre. Others include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Assam.

While Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand complained that they are facing a shortage of vaccines, reports emerged from several other states that vaccine centres were shutting early or turning people away due to supplies running out.

Delhi may face a vaccine shortage if the Centre fails to provide it. However, the Centre on Wednesday dismissed reports of vaccine shortage in the country amid the raging crisis even as other states continue to flag the depleted or near-depleted stocks of drugs.

Besides, several steps taken by the Delhi government to improve the health infrastructure in the city were also discussed in the meeting chaired by Kejriwal.

The need to increase the bed capacity and several other infrastructural requirements in Delhi were also discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the focus of the Delhi government is towards increasing the bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for the people who require urgent assistance.

