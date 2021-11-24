Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 207 new cases, two deaths

-
-
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,15,781 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,079, a bulletin issued by the state National Health Mission said.
The two new deaths were reported from Kamrup (Metro) district.
The state on Monday had reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
Of the 207 new cases, Kamrup (Metro) district reported 91 cases followed by 19 in Kamrup (Rural), 18 in Udalguri and 13 in Barpeta.
The new cases were detected out of 36,720 tests with a single-day positivity rate of 0.56 per cent.
Assam currently has 1,629 active COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin.
A total of 6,06,726 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 157 during the day.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.53 per cent.
The cumulative beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far is 3,20,00,694 with 2,08,86,171 receiving the first dose and 1,11,14,523 administered both doses.
