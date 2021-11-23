Tamil Nadu 's Covid-19 tally at 27.21 lakh with 741 new cases

-
Tamil Nadu added 741 new Covid-19 infections pushing the tally to 27,21,762 while the death toll rose to 36,401 with 13 more fatalities, the Health department said on Tuesday.
Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 808 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,76,825 leaving 8,536 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
A total of 1,00,817 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,35,60,440.
Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 119 and 114 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.
As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, which include Tuticorin reporting zero active cases in the district, the bulletin said.
